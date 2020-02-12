Bills share their hobbies around Rochester during camp

Good evening -- tonight marked the last time fans could see the bills practice in rochester until next july.((adam 2 sh)) with camp coming to close -- we found out today some of the places around town where you might have spotted some of the players.

Jordan guerrein spoke with several of them this evening after practice.

New tonight -- he's joins us live from st.

John fisher college -- jordan?

((jordan live)) adam -- i'm sure many of us have seen buffalo bills out and about in rochester each summer.

I've run into a few myself -- but we went right to the players asking them where they spend their time when they aren't here for practice.

"" for nearly two decades -- the buffalo bills have called rochester 'home' for an entire month each summer.

During this time, players will have a few days off to relax -- and a chance to explore some of what rochester has to offer.((sot)) "nickell: we ask a couple people around the city what's good, but like we went to a couple pizza shops, we went to cheesecake factory.

I think it's called black and blue grill?

Something like that.

There's some nice spots we went to."

Some stick closer to campus than others.

((sot))"corbin: we have long days and then at the end we like to be able to get some rest.

Some guys go out, but me personallya&i like to get my rest" veterans like eric wood -- now in his eighth year with the bills -- tend to have their own ?local routines lined up.((sot))"wood: me and kyle (williams) always get our annual game in at oak hill to start off camp.

Beyond that we played a round of golf at ridgemont country club.

I hit up california rollin' twice."

Rookie quarterback cardale jones is still getting a feel for western new york.

-- or not.

((sot))"cardale: me personally, nothing.

Rookies are not allowed to have their cars here.

So my off days, i spend right on campus.

I mean, it's a pretty nice campus.

No one's around, but it's a pretty nice environment."

But to these players -- it's not as much about what they get to see -- as who gets to see them.((sot))"cardale: every time we go up to the sidelines to sign things, you know, fans kind of state where they're from and things like that.

They travel hours just to see us practice, so it's pretty sweet to have a strong fanbase."((sot))"corbin: i feel like we have fans everywhere, but when we come to rochester, man, they definitely show us the love.

Everywhere we go!"

((jordan live)) another training camp for the books here at saint john fisher.

The teams is still on campus -- as they have one last practice tomorrow, but it's closed to the public.

Adam?