Dealing With Lyme Disease

Wisconsin is one of the top five states for people being diagnosed with lyme disease.fox 25-48's abigail hankte explains how education is critical in looking to teach people past that prevention stage, a way to handle being diagnosed with lyme disease.

Wear long clothes.

Avoid wooded areas.

Use repellents such as deet.all advice on how to prevent the bite of a tick carrying lyme disease.about 35 percent of the ticks that were found in our county parks in ec, had lyme disease, so we know that not only are there a lot of ticks and not only do ticks often have the bacteria for lyme disease, 35 percent of the ticks in ec have that eau 3 claire county reports about 40- cases of lyme disease a year.

So what do you do when you have the disease?chippewa valley wellness says they have the answer.

Many times with lymes associated problems you have digestive inflammation and hormonal issues that have to be addressed and much of our nutiritonal support is directed at helping patients deal with those areas monday night, chippewa valley wellness held a free informational meeting on how to handle lyme disease once diagnosed.

I was treated immediately where a lot of the lymes conditions they may wait too long because it looks like a flu or something else, and then they start to get the condition later on and that's a little bit harder to treat and manage, because a lot of times it can look like fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue and these are conditions we treat here normally but we might find out its actually lymes that's creating this problem according to the c-d-c lyme disease has increased by 320- percent in the last 20- years.

Ticks are more active during the warmer and wetter months, so that's why we see the highest numbers during the summer but they're active through october.