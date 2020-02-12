Opposition to Proposed LPG Facility on Seneca Lake Continues

Lawn tractors , a asphalt roller andseveral tools.

No one was injured.

Local business owners, elected officials, and representatives from gas free seneca speak out about their contued opposition to an l-p-g storage facility on seneca lake.

This after the schuyler county legislature renewed its support for crestwood mitream's gas storage plan in the town of reading at its meeting two weeks ago.

Crestwood agreed to scale back the project by about a third -- including changes to how much gas will be stored and the way it will be transported.

But at a press conference this morning the parties opposed to the project said the proposed changes still fail to heed the concerns of many business owners and residents in the finger lakes.

Joseph campbell: "the only concession that crestwood can really make at this point and the only concession that we will accept is finding an alternate site for this project."

However, at that county legislature meeting two weeks ago -- crestwood's vice president bill gautreaux told 18 news there is "no scientific basis to oppose the project" and that "any petition against this project that's been brought to the d-e-c has been refuted there's still no word