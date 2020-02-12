Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Opposition to Proposed LPG Facility on Seneca Lake Continues

Opposition to Proposed LPG Facility on Seneca Lake Continues

Video Credit: WETM NBC 18 Elmira - Published < > Embed
Opposition to Proposed LPG Facility on Seneca Lake Continues

Opposition to Proposed LPG Facility on Seneca Lake Continues

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y.

(18 NEWS) - Local business owners, elected officials, and representatives from Gas Free Seneca spoke out about their continued opposition to an LPG storage facility on Seneca Lake.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Opposition to Proposed LPG Facility on Seneca Lake Continues

Lawn tractors , a asphalt roller andseveral tools.

No one was injured.

Local business owners, elected officials, and representatives from gas free seneca speak out about their contued opposition to an l-p-g storage facility on seneca lake.

This after the schuyler county legislature renewed its support for crestwood mitream's gas storage plan in the town of reading at its meeting two weeks ago.

Crestwood agreed to scale back the project by about a third -- including changes to how much gas will be stored and the way it will be transported.

But at a press conference this morning the parties opposed to the project said the proposed changes still fail to heed the concerns of many business owners and residents in the finger lakes.

Joseph campbell: "the only concession that crestwood can really make at this point and the only concession that we will accept is finding an alternate site for this project."

However, at that county legislature meeting two weeks ago -- crestwood's vice president bill gautreaux told 18 news there is "no scientific basis to oppose the project" and that "any petition against this project that's been brought to the d-e-c has been refuted there's still no word




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.