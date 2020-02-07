The biggest shifts in technology, software and devices that affect our lives.

It's looking more and more like the investigation into prince's drug overdose death will become a criminal probe.

Former prosecutors and defense attorneys who are familiar with drug investigations say the fact that some of the pills found at paisley park were counterfeit and falsely labeled is the key.

A source close to the investigation says some of the pills found at prince's compound were falsely labeled as a common generic painkiller - but actually contained fentanyl.

Prince was found dead in an elevator with his shirt and pants on backwards... and sock on inside out.

=== actor vin diesel took to facebook to end a dispute reportedly engulfing the "fast 8" set.

Earlier this month, dwayne 'the rock' johnson criticized some of the film's actors as unprofessional.

Diesel says fans had urged the filmmakers to add johnson to the cast.

But that johnson shined in the film.

=== 'mariah carey' now has one of the hottest shows in 'las vegas.'

But some people think the new ads for her act are a little too sexy.

These ads started popping up at airports across the country featuring carey wearing next to nothing.

Some say the ads are too risque for airports.

Some locations have requested a revision.

=== tramp the dog has more than a fat lip, his entire body is swollen and covered with welts after undergoing a fight for his life a literal battle with bees.

Dr. cynthia jones says its almost a miracle the 18-week-old puppy is alive at all... after being stung by 400 bees!

Tramp had been let outside to play when he came across a hive.

Firefighters had to be called out to foam down the area so tramp could be recovered and taken to the vet.

=== never mind the spf - does your sunscreen have a k-f-c rating?

The chicken outlet has been giving out bottles of sunscreen that it says smelled like fried chicken.

The promotion was part of an effort to increase the sizzle over the chain's extra crispy chicken.

Earlier this summer, it hired ever-tan actor george hamilton to promote the extra crispy version of its signature product.

Here's a look at the ad: several associated press reporters who tested the sunscreen said the smell did not immediately bring to mind chicken, however.

Google is ready to start sending out the latest version of its android operating system to a handful of devices.

The release means many nexus-branded devices should receive a free upgrade to android 7.0, nicknamed "nougat," during the next few weeks.

Iyaz aktar takes a look at some other developments at google.

Nns-n correspondent: iyaz akhtar restrictions: no internet google to kill off chrome apps almost rowser.

From everywhere except chrome os.

According to google this massive change will affect approximately 1% of google chrome users on linux, mac and windows.

If you're not part of that one percent, you might not know about google's chrome apps -- so let's explain.

Back in 2013, google introduced chrome apps.

These were apps built with web technologies like html, javascript and css.

However, they worked outside of the google chrome browser.

So if you were switching apps on your computer, you'd see something like google hangouts separate from your browser.

Google recommends developers move their chrome apps to the web since web technologies have matured.

Support for chrome apps will be removed over the next two years on mac, windows and linux.

By the second half of 2017, the chrome web store will no longer appear on those platforms. in 2018, chrome apps will no longer be loadable.

However, on chrome os -- the operating system that powers chromebooks -- chrome apps will "remain supported and maintained" for "the foreseeable future."

The company says developers can still create apps for chrome os or they can start building android apps.

Back in may of this year, google announced android apps would be supported on certain chromebooks.

That's it for this tech news update, i'm iyaz akhtar and you can stay on top of the biggest stories at cnet.com/update.

