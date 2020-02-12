Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > News 8 Celebrates Tuesday, August 23

News 8 Celebrates Tuesday, August 23

Video Credit: WROC - Published < > Embed
News 8 Celebrates Tuesday, August 23

News 8 Celebrates Tuesday, August 23

We wish a Happy 2nd Wedding Anniversary to Adrian and Arian Lambert-Watkins!

The photo was sent to us by Livie, Donna and the Crew.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

News 8 Celebrates Tuesday, August 23

((josh)) it's time for news 8 celebrates.

Today we wish a very happy anniversary to adrian and arian lambert-watkins.

They're celebrating their second wedding anniversary today.

This photo was sent in by livie, donna, and the crew.((mark)) we'd like to celebrate your birthdays, anniversaries and special events!

"news 8 celebrates" will air every morning at this time.

Send a photo and information about the well-wishes to news-8-sunrise-at- wroctv-dot-com at least a day in advance.

We look forward to sharing your special day




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

News 8 Celebrates August 19th [Video]News 8 Celebrates August 19th

News 8 Celebrates August 19th

Credit: WROCPublished

News 8 Celebrates August 18th [Video]News 8 Celebrates August 18th

News 8 Celebrates August 18th

Credit: WROCPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.