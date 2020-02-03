The Daily Scoop 8-23-2016

Global  

Video Credit: KDLT - Published < > Embed
The Daily Scoop is our morning segment that highlights stories trending on social media.
0
If you've been binge-watching the olympics the past couple of weeks, there may be a void in your life now that they're over.

Luckily, you can use that time to catch up on newly- released movies and t-v for your home theater.

Here's raphael seth with this week's home video view.

Nat a pair of queens turn to jokers in the bonus features for "the huntsman: winter's war."

Charlize theron is back as the evil empress in this pre-snow white tale.

She has a sister in this one, played by emily blunt.

And when queen charlize practices her dirty deeds on her sibling, it leads to an all-out war with a band of huntsman caught in the middle.

Nat money is a drug in "narcos."

Season one of this netflix series comes to dvd ahead of new episodes next month.

It details the rise of cocaine kingpin pablo escobar in the 1980's...and efforts by multi-national law enforcement agencies to stop his medellin cartel.

Nat the story of one family starts with a name in "roots."

This updated version of the 1977 original shares a plot line with the alex haley book.

But this time, the story of slave kunta kinte is refreshed with new details about his west african origins....and the brutality of the american civil war.

Nat greta gerwig regifts a lover in "maggie's plan."

She's an independent new yorker who falls for charismatic professor ethan hawke.

The problem is hawke is miserably married to julianne moore.

But when he finally leaves her he turns into a self- absorbed dork...that gerwig tries to return to sender.

That's the video view, raphael seth nbc news.

Anchor banter anchor banter anchor banter anchor banter anchor banter anchor banter anchor banter anchor banter with summer days driftin' away, a few good troopers decided to mark the last days of the indiana state fair with their rendition of "summer nights" from the hit movie "grease."

The four indiana troopers lip-snc'd the song "summer nights" as they drove around the fair grounds in a golf cart.

Take a look.

"i met a girl crazy for me.

Met a boy cute as can be.

Summer days drifting away to oh oh the summer nights.

Tell me more, tell me more.

Did you get very far.

Tell me more, tell me more.

Like does he have a car."

The golf-cart karaoke is proving popular on the internet.

It's been viewed more than 13-thousand times in just one day.

Anchor banter anchor banter anchor banter a serious case of puppy love strikes on the today show.

The pawe-some addition to the morning crew is today's second puppy with a purpose.

The 8-week old black lab is part of america's vet- dogs, a nonprofit organization that trains dogs to support veterans and first responders.

The cute and cuddly canine will learn a variety of skills during his time with today.

His training will later be tailored to the needs of the veteran he's paired with.

He does need one thing from you though- a name!

Log on to today dot com to cast your vote among three choices- sarge, charlie, and ace.

Anchor banter anchor banter anchor banter



