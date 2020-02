McSally launches campaign for U.S. Senate

OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED HERCAMPAIGN FOR THE U-S SENATE.HER CAMPAIGN TWEETED OUT AVIDEO TODAY -- LET'S TAKE ALOOK.

THEY'RE'S SO MUCH MOREWE HAVE IN COMMON WITH EACHOTHER EVEN AS WE ARE DEEPLYDIVIDED RIGHT NOW.

WE NEED TOBRING DOWN THE COST OFPRESCRIPTION DRUGS, STOP THEFLOW OF ILLICIT DRUGS ANDHUMAN TRAFFICKING, AND MAKESURE THAT OUR VETERANS GETWORLD CLASS MENTAL HEALTHSERVICES.

THOSE ARE JUST A FEWTHINGS I THINK WE CAN AGREEUPON IN A BIPARTISAN WAY, BUTTHERE'S SO MANY MORE.

THIS ISTHE SECOND TIME MCSALLY HASRUN FOR THE SENATE.

SHE LOSTTO U-S SENATOR KYRSTEN SINEMAIN 2018.

GOVERNOR DOUG DUCEYLATER APPOINTED HER TO THESEAT PREVIOUSLY HELD BY U-SSENATOR JON KYL.

KYL FILLEDTHE SEAT -- AFTER THE DEATH OFJOHN MCCAIN.

MCSALLY ISEXPECTED TO BE THE REPUBLICANNOMINEE -- AND WILL LIKELYFACE MARK KELLY -- WHO ISRUNNING AS A DEMOCRAT.