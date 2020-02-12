Travel Tips with Jane Gunn 8/23

The olympics are over here on nbc but i am joined today by the gold medalist of cruise deals, jane i'm going to put this on you on tv and embarass you, you'll have to bare with me.

So where are we going this week, we're talking about the carribean.

Jg: we are, we're going to st.

Thomas which is one of my favorites.

Absolutely love st.

Thomas, it's a us virgin island, it's a us territory, so you don't have to have a passport.

Which makes it easier.

And saves money, if you don't travel a lot a lot of people don't want to go to that expense.

It is one of my favorites, i've been blessed, i've been several times and plan on going again.

A lot of cruise ships stop there but it is a great destination to fly to.

The beaches, they have several that are rated some of the top in the world.

So definitely, if you like the powdery white sugar sand and the clear water, it's heaven heaven on earth.

You see some of the pictures and i promise you, it looks like that.

You know sometimes you look at the picture and you think it can't look like that, it does.

Lots to do, if you like a little adrenaline rush you can swim with the sharks, swim with the turtles.

Of course all of the water sports that you'd want to do, there's parasailing, actually they've got something new you can do yoga paddleboarding.

I haven't done that yet, but you have to take a class.

But the prices are really good.

You can fly from monroe and stay five nights in a nice resort, you're looking at about $1435 per person.

But to go from monroe and stay on a beautiful island on a nice resort like this, that's a great price.

And there's still availability for labor day weekend, if you want to take some time off and enjoy a vacation before the summers over.

Ci: i like that cause sometimes we're planning for down the road.