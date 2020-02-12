Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Clay County YMCA to host e-learning day

Clay County YMCA to host e-learning day

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Clay County YMCA to host e-learning dayClay County YMCA to host e-learning day
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Clay County YMCA to host e-learning day

School will not be in session this wednesday for kids in clay county, indiana.

But that doesn't mean learning won't take place.

The clay county y-m-c-a can watch over children on the e-learning day.

Students will be able to get help with their homework and even participate in fun activities.

Officials say the program will help in two different ways.

It gives children a place to continue their education and it gives parents another childcare option.

"sometimes its hard to find childcare when school's out of session and parents can't always take days home from work especially when you have several at a time so the ymca wants to provide an affordable option."

There is a fee.

The e learning day set for schools in clay county on wednesday was




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.