No timetable given in Curtis Flowers case

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
The Mississippi Supreme Court handed over Flowers' case to the Attorney General's Office last week.
Is not certain when she will make a decision about the curtis flowers case.

The mississippi supreme court handed over flowers case to the attorney general's office last week after montgomery county prosecutor doug evans recused himself.

A montgomery county jury convicted flowers four times in the 1996 shooting deaths of four people inside tardy furniture in winona flowers is out on bond after the us supreme court threw out his conviction last year the state auditor will brief




