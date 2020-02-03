Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Flip Phone

Flip Phone

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Flip PhoneSamsung unveils the new folding Galaxy Z Flip phone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip phone has purportedly been shown off in an alleged leaked video

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip phone has purportedly been shown off in an alleged leaked video· A short video purporting to show Samsung's upcoming flip phone-style smartphone has surfaced on...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •The VergeThe Next Web


Samsung just unveiled its new foldable flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung just unveiled its new foldable flip phone, the Galaxy Z FlipSamsung announced the Galaxy Fold only a year ago, but it's already showing off a new phone with a...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comHinduThe AgePC World



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone [Video]Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone

Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip [Video]Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.