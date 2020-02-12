Caribou boys cross country looks to defend title

Allergy index the caribou vikings boys cross country team head into the year as defending regional champions.the vikings are going to be much younger this year after a huge graduationg class.

:"we actually graduated 9 kids, that is quite a thing to have nine kids stay dedicated to a cross country program and all the hard work it takes to stay dedicated.

We had some really strong runners.

:" it's going to be a challenge we lost a lot of strong runners.

We are going to be growing this year, but will have a strong team in the future again."

:"we are young and not to experienced.

I think we can do very good this season even though we lost a lot of seniors.

I think we still have high goals.

We will try to win pvc's and regionals and try to have a good showing at the states."

The vikings have quite a cross country tradition.

They pass the torch from class to class and alden says the team has high hopes again alden:"we are looking forward to another good season.

Our goal always is to state champions.

This is a younger team, but they are working hard and hopefully we will get as close to that goal as we can."

Alden loves to see his team run as a pack finishing within seconds of each other.

That has always been the key to team.

:"we need to stay in the pack and not slack off in our practices.

We need to practice the hills last year they got us at the states."

The vikings always seem to peak just before the regional and state championships and alden says even though this team is young with just two seniors on the squad he is looking for them to be a spoiler alden:"we got some people who put in good milage this summer.

We have kids who want to dig in and work hard.

I think this is going to be a bit of a challenge, but