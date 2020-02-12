Woods leading Wildcat receivers

Global  

Everyone knows the NMU football team has a great quarterback in Shaye Brown, but with all the losses at wide receiver, including Marcus Tucker, who's going to help him?

That answer begins with Paris Woods.
Everyone knows the n.m.u.

Football team has a great quarterback in shaye brown.but with all the losses at wide receiver, including marcus tucker... who's going to help him?well... that answer begins with paris woods.

Chris ostrowsky: when the game's on the line he's making plays... shaye brown: he's pretty much everything you want in a receiver.chris ostrowsky: he's a playmaker...pete: paris woods returns as the leading receiver for the n.m.u.

Wildcats.and as a senior, he's taking on a leadership role.

Paris woods: this year it's basically me and a bunch of young, but very talented, so i'm trying to do my best to lead these guys.i think we're really talented, probably 9-10 guys that will be playing a big rotation.pete: and for the wildcats, woods is mr. reliable.chris ostrowsky: i think paris' best attribute is his consistency.his approach every day stays the same.there is no rollercoaster with paris.

You can always rely on him.he is a great worker.he's a mature young man.shaye brown: big physical kid, athletic, he can run, jump, great hands, won't drop a pass on you.pete: and the wildcat receiver has built a special connection with his quarterback.paris woods: i think he was the third person that i met on campus.we're great friends off the field.we can change plays on the roll.we can just give each other that look, the signal or whatever, and we know what we're talking about.

Pete: woods is also carrying on a family legacy at northern.

Chris ostrowsky: his father is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play here in jerry woods, who played here in the '80s and then had a stint with the lions and the packers, so he's got pedigree.

Paris woods: he's the biggest reason i came here.both of my parents went here and they told me how great it was to come here.pete: woods and the wildcats begin the season




