An app that helps incarcerated people stay connected to their families | Marcus Bullock

Over his eight-year prison sentence, Marcus Bullock was sustained by his mother's love -- and by the daily letters and photos she sent of life on the outside.

Years later, as an entrepreneur, Bullock asked himself: How can I make it easier for all families to stay connected during incarceration?

Enter FlikShop: an app he developed that lets families send quick postcards to loved ones in prison and help keep open a critical line of support.