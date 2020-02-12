Muere niño atacado por perro pit bull 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KHSL - Published Muere niño atacado por perro pit bull En el Condado de San Bernardino, un niño, de cinco años de edad, falleció luego de ser atacado por el perro pit bull de la familia. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Muere niño atacado por perro pit bull A las 6. ## un niño de cinco años de edad en el sur de california muró luego de ser atacado por el perro pitbull de la familia. La poliía señalo que el niño estaba en su casa con un adulto cuando sucedó el ataque. La familia vive justo al norte de la ciudad de victorville. No se sabe que fue lo que causo que el perro lo atacara. El perro fue puesto en cuarentena en control





You Might Like

Tweets about this