A former graham junior high teacher's aide is in the stephens county jail tonight-- after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual assault of a child- she will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

Life.gwyn a special prosecutor assigned to the case says allison amber oliver entered a guilty plea in a stephens county courtroom yesterday.

Then the judge sat a jury to determine punishment.

Officials say she was 36 years-old at the time of the offenses-- and her vicitm was 14.

The jury recommended oliver spend 10 years in prison on each of the three charges-- but also recommended that sentence be suspended and oliver should receive probation instead.

It was then left up to the judge to determine the conditions and terms of that probation.

In the end the judge sentenced oliver to a total of 10 years on probation.

She must undergo a sex offender treatment program and again she will also have to register as a sex offender.

The judge also gave oliver 180 days in jail-- to be served immediately.we




