The Dot-Biz Lady: Par Fore Pennies

Br >>stacey: welcome back to living well.

How would you like to play a round of golf and save money?

Here with the details on how you can do that is our dot biz lady, shelby bates.

Welcome, shelby.

>>woman: thank you: it's getting to be that cooler weather and that makes me think of golfing.

It's been so hot that it's not that much fun.

>>stacey: it's been so humid.

Even if you go out early, you're stuck with the humidity.

>>woman: my hair is out to here.

>>stacey: you're always talking about your hair.

>>woman: hey, we have this great thing called park for pennies.

It's on our website.

It's as simple as going to our website on your phone or app.

Then you go down to the marketplace, you'll see park for pennies and there's several different golf courses where it's half off and you have to purchase it on there.

That's the actual website, not just the app.

Then you go in the little sections, go to marketplace and then -- that's the headings and then you scroll down a little further and then you see park for pennies.

There's one.

Golf river golf course and they're half off.

All you have to do is sign up for it there.

You can pay right online and then you can get the beautiful golf courses.

Have you ever been to branson hills?

>>stacey: no.

>>woman: they're gorgeous.

I could just not believe how beautiful it was.

It was just amazing and that's one of our half offs.

>>stacey: i can't believe some of these we showed are half off.

>>woman: i was thinking to get my husband and son, and get the golf clubs out.

Now that it's cooler.

They'll have to have a cart.

>>stacey: you walk and they get on the cart.

I know the feeling.

>>woman: you like to golf, too?

>>stacey: i do.

I golf with jessica sometimes -- >>woman: what you and jessica don't do together.

>>stacey: i probably should just walk.

>>woman: in and out.

My son went to golf camp and we were thinking this would be a good time to sign up for some of those, play different courses.

There's always car fees in joplin right here.

>>stacey: we have so many here, too, to play out.

That's great.

>>woman: fall weather.

I love fall weather.

>>stacey: we've already gotten a little taste of that.

We'll soon have fall stick around a little bit longer.

>>woman: it's going to be wonderful.

Check out park for pennies on our website.

Fourstateshomepage.com.