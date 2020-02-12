Art Mission launches Binghamton Babylon Film Festival

The art mission and theatre is looking to showcase local and national works as they prepare to launch a full-scale film festival.

It is currently collecting submissions for the binghamton-babylon film festival.

It was inspired by santino deangelo, a board member for the art mission.

He was riding on a train and saw a man reading a book entitled "binghamton babylon" a work written by scott m mcdonald about the cinema department at suny binghamton in the 1960s and 70s.

The event will be a 5-day festival, sponsored by the victor and esther rozen foundation.

Submissions must be a narrative or documentary style film that is between 3 and 15 minutes long.

Deangelo says they're looking for something that's both visually and mentally captivating.

Deangelo says, "i will be looking for films that will be trying to push the envelope in content, not just in form.

Anyone who comes to see our festival in october will see films that are thought- provoking, films that are avant-guard in the traditional sense of the word, that are on the front lines of telling the stories that need to be told in 2016." The event takes place from october 12th through 16th.

Submissions are due september 15th.

W-s-k-g is partnering with the event and will be showcasing its rod serling film festival in conjunction with binghamton babylon.

The cost to submit a film is 25 dollars.

For more information log on to binghamton babylon dot com.

