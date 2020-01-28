Global  

State police investigating Harborcreek woman's death

State police investigating Harborcreek woman's deathState police investigating Harborcreek woman's death
State police investigating Harborcreek woman's death

Good evening.

Jill mccormick has the night off.

Off.we'll get to those stories in a moment ... but first.

State police investigators are being tight lipped so far concerning the case of a woman found shot to death at her harborcreek property propertyit's our top story tonight at five.

In fact, sources have not yet told us the exact address, only that they have secured this scene along sawmill road in eastern harborcreek.that's off moreheadville road, north of route 20,a brief news release says the body of a 60- year old woman was found outside her residence....ident ified as 60 year sandra orton coroner lyell cook also confirmed that the autopsy is underway this afternoon,a 14 year teenaged boy has been arrested.it's believed the victim is his grandmother....a nd that she died frombullet from a 22 caliber rifle.we have a crew at




