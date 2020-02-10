Global  

President Trump’s proposed budget benefits NASA

President Trump’s proposed budget benefits NASANASA employees are applauding the president’s proposed budget today.
President Trump’s proposed budget benefits NASA

O- a norovirus.- - nasa employees are applauding - the president's proposed budget- today.- the space agency's- administrator, speaking to- workers at mississippi's stenni- space center - a rocket - testing facility.

- which is testing the rocket - which will go to the moon.- administrator jim bridenstine,- sharing the news that the - president's budget proposal - includes 25 billion dollars - for nasa.

- to further its missions to the- moon,



Recent related news from verified sources

NASA Administrator Statement on Moon to Mars Initiative, FY 2021 Budget

NASA Administrator Statement on Moon to Mars Initiative, FY 2021 BudgetWashington DC (SPX) Feb 11, 2020 "President Donald Trump's Fiscal Year 2021 budget for NASA is...
Space Daily - Published

The Trump administration calls for big budget increases for NASA to fund Moon-to-Mars program

The Trump administration calls for big budget increases for NASA to fund Moon-to-Mars programThe core of NASA’s Space Launch System, which was recently completed earlier this year | Image:...
The Verge - Published


Trump Hopes To Get $150 Million For Uranium Reserve With 2021 Budget [Video]Trump Hopes To Get $150 Million For Uranium Reserve With 2021 Budget

President Donald Trump’s 2021 budget proposed $150 million for the creations of a U.S. uranium reserve. The administration wants to help struggling producers of the fuel for nuclear power reactors...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

