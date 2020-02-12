Barr-Reeve prepares referendum for May ballot

Planned ahead.

This year's primary election will give voters the chance to decide on a number of local and national issues.

In montgomery indiana... residents will get to decide on a school referendum.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian caught up with barr reeve superintendent travis madison.

He tells us what you can expect from the referendum and how you can make your voices heard.

Pk} "seven years ago residents here in montgomery passed a school referendum.

That referendum helped to pay for some of the day to day activites here at barr-reeve.

However now seven years later that referendum is running out."

The new referendum would lower the property tax rate.

Right now under a previous referendum the rate is 89 cents per one hundred dollars of assessed value.

Under the new referendum that amount would be 25 cents per one hundred dollars.

Superintendent travis madison says the new referendum is just to take the place of the previous one.

The money pays for everything from teachers and assistants' salaries to funding for a school resource officer.

Madison says they plan on allowing comment on the referendum during regular school board meetings.

He says they also plan to have a special meeting once a month until may.

"our kids are moving along and are very competitive in a very competitive society, whether its going to four year college or the workforce.

Those are the things we're doing with your tax dollars.

So i feel like again its showing them the return on their investment and what we're doing with those dollars is very important and we take that charge very seriously."

"if you'd like more information on the referendum, head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story.

In montgomery, gary brian news 10."

