Andrew Yang ends presidential campaign

"I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win, and so tonight I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president," Andrew Yang told supporters in New Hampshire after the primary results trickled in.
Businessman Andrew Yang suspended his bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S. president on Tuesday.

Yang, 45, who ran for president despite having no political background, surprised many observers by qualifying for debates and remaining in the contest longer than some veteran politicians.

The Ivy League-educated son of Taiwanese immigrants, who was bidding to be the country's first Asian-American president, launched his longshot candidacy in 2017 as a virtual unknown.

"My goal when I first started running was to solve the problems that got Donald Trump elected.

In order to do that, I will support whoever is the Democratic nominee," Yang told supporters in New Hampshire.



