Vancleave Man Accused of Killing Cousin Appears in Court Tom

The 57-year-old Vancleave man accused of killing his cousin last night will make an initial appearance in court tomorrow.
The 57 year old vancleave man - accused of killing his own- cousin last - night will make an initial- appearance in court tomorrow.

- according to jackson county - investigators, mose ben wells - will- appear before jackson county- judge t.

Larry wilson for a - formal reading of his murder- charges and to ask for bond.- wells is accused of shooting 38- year old eric wendell hampton o- mcgregor road about 6:30 last - - - - night.

Sheriff mike ezell says- witnessess and family members - claimed the two - had been arguing for days in th- house.-




