Camp Chronicles: Bedford Bisons

Video Credit: WTAJ
In 2015, the bedford football team only lost one game, their last one.

After being edged out by karns city, the current bisons know they have some work to do to get back to that level of play.

Austin montgomery and august cook are gone, but the players who were in the huddle and at practice with them were shown the work ethic and leadership required and the current crop believes they can repeat the success.

Davis kline jr. "i think that we saw that they set a standard and they held themselves to that standard and we want to keep the same thing.

The standard's the same thing every year.

We expect to do the same and just as well" brayden shaffer sr. "perservearence.

Just keep grinding.

We lost a lot of seniors last year but we have a lot of juniors and stuff that were junior last year, who are stepping up this year.

We got to sit back, watch it all last year and now we know what we're doing so we're good to go."

Bedford starts with a big test, as bishop guilfoyle visits




