Began at 8 this morning and wrapped up about 2 o clock.

Thanks to a grant, several people across north mississippi are seeing energy improvements to their homes.

And there are openings for others to get the same help in this pilot program.

Wtva's cody long spoke to several people who have benefited from it including a man on hospice care who says this has made his final days much better.

I just don't know how soon..i'm just going to wait on the lord to do what he does."

George hickman, jr. says he's comfortable right now..as he battles cancer.

He says he knows his time here will be up soon.

"this right here..i don't know what we would have done."

He doesn't know what he would've done without the low income energy efficiency program...crews installed a new air conditioning unit and made other energy saving upgrades.

(stand up) in this program, tva has awarded 3.8 million dollars to 4 county and now they're trying to upgrade 250 homes by the end of next year.

"the house has to be at least 20 years old, the person who lives in it has to be the owner, it has to be heated with electricity, the water heater has to be electric and it cannot be a mobile home.

Columbus light and water is running the same program in the city.

Maggie gardner has lived here on 12th avenue north for 50 years...she had her house upgraded in june.

"i never slept so good before."

She says her refrigerator went out during the upgrades and they replaced it for her.

"it was the most wonderful thing to ever happen to me.

You call that a blessing."

Emma jennings says its been miserable at her house in this summer heat...she expects her house to be complete by the end of wednesday.

"i just don't know what to say but thank you.

Thank god first.

I just appreciate all of this."

If you think you qualify, you can contact 4-county electric or columbus light and water.

In columbus, cody long, wtva news.