Jackson State University President Arrested - 2/10/20

Jackson state university's president resigns after being arrested in a prostitution sting.

Dr. william bynum was arrested by clinton police over the weekend.

He's charged with procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity, and simple possession of marijuana.

// the institutions of higher learning says bynum resigned effective immediately and it will meet soon to discuss leadership at the university.

// our news partner, w-l-b-t, reports clinton police made 17 arrests in the sting operation after making contact through the dark web.// shonda mccarthy, who is listed as a jsu professor, was also arrested