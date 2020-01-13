Lupita Nyong'o was told Oscars are biased against horror 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:05s - Published Lupita Nyong'o was told Oscars are biased against horror Lupita Nyong'o has revealed that she was told that she would not receive a nomination in the Actress in a Leading Role category at the Academy Awards for her performance in 'Us' because horror is snubbed at the Oscars.

