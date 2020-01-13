Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lupita Nyong'o was told Oscars are biased against horror

Lupita Nyong'o was told Oscars are biased against horror

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Lupita Nyong'o was told Oscars are biased against horror

Lupita Nyong'o was told Oscars are biased against horror

Lupita Nyong'o has revealed that she was told that she would not receive a nomination in the Actress in a Leading Role category at the Academy Awards for her performance in 'Us' because horror is snubbed at the Oscars.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Oscars Snubs Women And People of Color....Again [Video]The Oscars Snubs Women And People of Color....Again

The Oscars snubbed primarily women and people of color, and the movies they made this year. Business Insider reports that Jennifer Lopez lost out on a nomination for her performance in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Stars arrive for Critics' Choice Awards on eve of Oscar noms announcement [Video]Stars arrive for Critics' Choice Awards on eve of Oscar noms announcement

Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger, Saoirse Ronan, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lupita Nyong'o and "The Farewell" director Lulu Wang just some of the stars out in Santa Monica.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.