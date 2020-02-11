Global  

Parking Access Cut-Off This Week at Nathanael Greene Park

Parking Access Cut-Off This Week at Nathanael Greene Park

Parking Access Cut-Off This Week at Nathanael Greene Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- Parking access will not be available this week at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park in southwest Springfield.

The driveway entrance to the park will be closed for construction Tuesday through Friday..
Parking Access Cut-Off This Week at Nathanael Greene Park

David: a traffic alert for springfield drivers... david: starting today nathanael greene memorial park will be car free -- for a week.

The missouri and northern arkansas railroad and public works are hard at work replacing the rail crossing at the park's entrance.

That work is going to close off the driveway making the park inaccessible to cars through friday.

The park will remain open by foot or bike via the south creek greenway.




