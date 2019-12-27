Man Assaults Ava Student, Kicks Out Patrol Car Window

Returns since 2011.

David: an ava man is behind bars tonight after he assaulted a student, waved a gun at officers and kicked out the window of a patorl car.

Douglas county deputies say 37-year old michael bagley was attending the ava middle school open house on august 17th and was reportedly touching teachers inappropriately and interacting strangely with children not belonging to him.

Later officers were notified that bagley allegedly assaulted a student.

Deputies made contact with bagley at a residence, where he waved a gun at them.

He was eventually taken into custody where he kicked out one of the patrol car windows.

Jennifer: bagley is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action,