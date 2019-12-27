Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man Assaults Ava Student, Kicks Out Patrol Car Window

Man Assaults Ava Student, Kicks Out Patrol Car Window

Video Credit: KOLR - Published < > Embed
Man Assaults Ava Student, Kicks Out Patrol Car Window

Man Assaults Ava Student, Kicks Out Patrol Car Window

AVA, Mo.--An Ava man is behind bars in Douglas County after he assaulted an Ava student, waved a gun at officers and kicked out the window of a patrol car.

He also managed to destroy a light inside his holding cell.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Man Assaults Ava Student, Kicks Out Patrol Car Window

Returns since 2011.

David: an ava man is behind bars tonight after he assaulted a student, waved a gun at officers and kicked out the window of a patorl car.

Douglas county deputies say 37-year old michael bagley was attending the ava middle school open house on august 17th and was reportedly touching teachers inappropriately and interacting strangely with children not belonging to him.

Later officers were notified that bagley allegedly assaulted a student.

Deputies made contact with bagley at a residence, where he waved a gun at them.

He was eventually taken into custody where he kicked out one of the patrol car windows.

Jennifer: bagley is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action,




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man fires gunshots out of a moving car, gets arrested [Video]Man fires gunshots out of a moving car, gets arrested

EL PASO, TEXAS — A man in Texas was arrested on Monday after a video surfaced online of the guy randomly firing gunshots through an open window of a moving car. In the video, the man is seen..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.