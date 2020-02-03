Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ozark Man Sentenced for Attempting to Claim Children as Depe

Ozark Man Sentenced for Attempting to Claim Children as Depe

Video Credit: KOLR - Published < > Embed
Ozark Man Sentenced for Attempting to Claim Children as Depe

Ozark Man Sentenced for Attempting to Claim Children as Depe

An ozark man is sentenced for filing a false income tax return after he advertised online to claim other people's children as his dependents.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ozark Man Sentenced for Attempting to Claim Children as Depe

Jennifer: kolr 10 puts crime in focus tonight... jennifer: an ozark man is sentenced for filing a false income tax return after he advertised online to claim other people's children as his dependents.

37-year old "raheem mcclain" wa sentenced to one-year and one day in federal prison without parole.

He is also ordered to pay more than 23- thousand dollars in restitution to the i-r-s and missouri department of revenue.

In april, mcclain pleaded guilty to advertising on craigslist to purchase identity information for children that he could use as dependents on his tax return.

He admitted to filing the fradulent




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dallas Man, Abel Ochoa, Set To Be Executed For Killing 5, Including Wife And 2 Children [Video]Dallas Man, Abel Ochoa, Set To Be Executed For Killing 5, Including Wife And 2 Children

A Dallas man who shot and killed his wife, his two children and two other relatives about 18 years ago is expected to be executed Thursday evening. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:31Published

Refugee father gives chilling plea after children tear gassed in clashes on Greek island [Video]Refugee father gives chilling plea after children tear gassed in clashes on Greek island

Refugees were sent fleeing after clashes during a protest forced authorities to fire tear gas on the Greek island of Lesbos today (February 3). Residents of the port town of Mytilini were protesting..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.