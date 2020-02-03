Ozark Man Sentenced for Attempting to Claim Children as Depe

Jennifer: kolr 10 puts crime in focus tonight... jennifer: an ozark man is sentenced for filing a false income tax return after he advertised online to claim other people's children as his dependents.

37-year old "raheem mcclain" wa sentenced to one-year and one day in federal prison without parole.

He is also ordered to pay more than 23- thousand dollars in restitution to the i-r-s and missouri department of revenue.

In april, mcclain pleaded guilty to advertising on craigslist to purchase identity information for children that he could use as dependents on his tax return.

He admitted to filing the fradulent