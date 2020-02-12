Global  

TGCC to fix Grape Creek road

Issues -- to an update on the edd b.

Keyes building renovations.... tom green county commissioners had a busy agenda today.

They agreed to go ahead with a contract for engineering services with san angelo's k-s- a engineering on the next phase of the grape creek road project.

&lt;&lt;(rick bacon/county comissioner precinct 3) "w milled off part of the road to make it smoother and now we need to go back in and to help with our preventave maintenance we want o overlay hot mix on top of that.

And that will improve that road condition considerably and it will also help us get ahead of the maintenance.

>> ((carolyn)) the engineering service contract with k-s-a will be about 21-thousand dollars.

((michael)) grape creek high school




