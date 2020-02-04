Global  

Special education catestrophic occurances funding is money the state doles out to school districts for the small category of students with severe and multiple disabilities.

District officials say the need is rising fast but funding levels have remained stagnant.

At the pulaski county special school district 30 students qualify for catastrophic funding under state criteria.

Rebecca kilburn, pcssd special ed.

Funding: "children that are extraordinary in care and unduly expensive."

The program was established by the state legislature to prevent school districts from blowing holes in their budgets caring for just a few severely disabled students.

Rebecca kilburn, pcssd special ed.

Funding: "some children have plans that require nurses to administer medications, they require tube feedings the 30 students cost p-c-s-s-d $1 million dollars last year -- but the state reimbursed the district at less than 50 percent.

St.

Sen.

Uvalde lindsey, (d) fayetteville: "whats happened is we have more kids that have catastrophic needs..

The funding has been flat since 2010 expenditures by districts on catastrophic cases nearly doubled to more than $30 million dollars.

But funding for reimbursements allocated by the state legislature remained the same at around 11 million.

" "1838 st.

Sen.

Uvalde lindsey, (d) fayetteville: ""were 19 million dollars short in providing an adequate equitable funding to provide a good education for special needs kids " "2023 drew petrimoulx, reporter: "no small chunk of change how you gonna come up with that money?

State sen.

Uvalde lindsey, d-fayetteville: "that is up to the general assembly to figure out and the governor."

At pcssd -- a relatively large school district -- administrators say they're able to make do without the funding.

But it's a growing problem that especially affects small school districts where the needs of one student can have a big impact.

" "2646 rebecca kilburn, pcssd: "it takes a lot of people to provide a free and appropriate education for children with physical and behavioral needs."

((drew))some lawmakers say the gap in funding could violate a supreme court order mandating adequate and equitable education in public schools -- potentially opening the state up to litigation.



