Jussie Smollett Indicted In Connection With Hate Crime Reports

Jussie Smollett Indicted In Connection With Hate Crime Reports

Jussie Smollett Indicted In Connection With Hate Crime Reports

A special prosecutor said the charges are connected to &quot;four separate false reports&quot; that the actor made to the Chicago Police Department.
0
Jussie Smollett charged anew with making false reports to Chicago police in hate-crime hoax

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count indictment, returned at...
Reuters - Published

Jussie Smollett charged again with making false reports to Chicago police

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count felony indictment with...
Reuters - Published


WLH_CPA

W. H. RT @ABC7Chicago: BREAKING: The Cook County Clerk's Office confirmed Tuesday that special prosecutor Dan Webb has indicted former "Empire" a… 3 seconds ago

tellus74

King 🦁 Louie RT @Newsy: Jussie ​Smollet was hit with 16 counts of disorderly conduct last year, but the charges were ultimately dropped. https://t.co/fT… 2 minutes ago

WalterMaselli

WM https://t.co/mvW5mdFLTP. I’m loving it 7 minutes ago

2536luis

Luis Rosales Jussie Smollett update: Former 'Empire' actor indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack |… https://t.co/qV1m6QsFSk 9 minutes ago

mike_N_ike0

Mike H RT @RobElgasABC7: BREAKING: Actor Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged 2019 attack in Chicago, clerk's office says. 9 minutes ago

TheChefSean

Chef Sean RT @OnTheRedCarpet: BREAKING: #Empire actor Jussie Smollett faces 6 new charges for making false reports in his alleged attack in January 2… 11 minutes ago

VanWagoner

Mark O. Van Wagoner The man who ruined Jessie Smollett's life has been indicted. https://t.co/gyIoIYAtRA via @abc7chicago 15 minutes ago

PastryMonarch

Braxton RT @thotscholar: Cook County grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Smollett, charging him with making four separate false repo… 15 minutes ago


How Chicago prosecutors say Jussie Smollett staged his attack [Video]How Chicago prosecutors say Jussie Smollett staged his attack

A year after claiming he was the victim of a hate crime, Jussie Smollett has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts for filing false reports.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:36Published

Jussie Smollett Is Indicted for Filing False Hate Crime Reports [Video]Jussie Smollett Is Indicted for Filing False Hate Crime Reports

Jussie Smollett Is Indicted for Filing False Hate Crime Reports A Cook County grand jury indicted the former 'Empire' star on six charges of disorderly conduct. In January of 2019, the actor made..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

