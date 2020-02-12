Glendale Gang Shooting

Don tonight... a 16-year-old is in the hospital... after a shooting in salt lake city.

Rick students arriving here for classes tomorrow morning may notice two bullet holes in the front of their school.

Salt lake city police say that they're from 9 millimeter rounds that came from one of the suspects' guns.

Now the 16 year old male victim is listed in serious condition after being struck once himself.

Police are describing this as a gang shooting.

They tell us that the victim is a known gang member who was wanted for his possible involvement in another recent shooting.

Police tell us he was walking along glendale drive when he was approached by two hispanic males in their teens or early 20's.

There was some sort of confrontation then the shooting began.

The victim was hit and walked a short distance before collapsing while the suspects took off.

Cody lougy / salt lake city police department "right now we're looking for two suspects.

They're described as male hispanics once again teens to early 20's.

Both were wearing gray shirts.

One was wearing, the heavy set male hispanic was wearing red shorts and the other individual, skinny male hispanic was wearing blue baggy levi's.

One scenario is that they approached on foot but we do have several witnesses here in the area describing three possible vehicles involved so we're not sure what vehicle was involved.

One was described as a dodger charger, gray in color.

A second vehicle's described as a cream colored acura and we also have a third description of a black gmc yukon suv.

fortunately because of when this happened nobody was in the school parking lot and no one else was injured.

