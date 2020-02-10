What the Tech: Happy 25th Birthday to the World Wide Web

(--darrell--) welcome back.... one of the most important inventions of our lifetime turned 25 yearsold today.... something you've used dozens of times today.

(--gwyn--) it's www .... or the world wide web.

And, we asked jamey tucker to help put that all in perspective for us.... in tonight's what the tech.

Tech."allison, what is the internet"there is a distinction between the internet and the world wide web.soundthis is what we heard to connect to the internet in the 90s.the www, is the layer that allowed us to see websites.while the internet is the backbone of what we use, it's the www that changed our lives.

Withoutit, there would be no websites that allow us to access the internet.yep, no facebook.

No youtube, there would be no cat videos or getting real time weather,news and sports.today there are 1.07 billion websites.

But 75% of those are inactive.

There are nearly 5 billionweb pages.

Impressive when you consider there are 7.4 billion people in the ww, or whole world.by the way there's a website with that information, updated live.

You might think the web has reached a pinnacle,but there's still a ways to go after 25 years.mark zuckerberg...who by the way was only 7 when the web went public,is working to make the world wide web accessible to the worldwide.

Facebook's internet.org project has already provided the internet to 25 million people around theworld.is the world wide web the most important invention of the 20th century?has it changed our lives as much or more than the airplane, the automobile and television?

It'sat least part of the conversation.i think we'd agree it is the most important invention of many of our lifetimes.

So happy birthdayto the world wide web.

Without it, well, i wouldn't have much to talk about would i?

I?