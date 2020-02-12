Memphis City Council Tackles Several Issues

Brandon: from pot..

To police and beer... local 24's maria hallas breaks down the other big big decisions made today by memphis city council... maria continues our team coverage maria hallas reporting.

Council voted city employees would not have to live in the city it approved the lease for wiseacre brewing to develop midsouth coliseum into a brewery it was a jam packed day at city hall where council met this afternoon city council decided city workers will not have to live in the city memphis mayor jim strickland who opposed the ordinance appeared in person themto tell council the city was working on incentives to draw workers to memphis city council chairman kemp conrad the bottom line is if you were one of your loved ones is being attacked or your house is burning down or you need an ambulance are not going to ask them where they live you don't care the midsouth coliseum looks like it may have a new tenant.

Council approved unanimously a lease that would allow wisacre brewing to build a brewery and sublet to other tenants city council chairman kemp conrad co sponsored the initiative i thought it was solid vote for putting 100 hopefully 100 manufacturing jobs into a building it's probably going to be used for this or scraped roy barnes, president of coliseum coalition it is very exciting to see a new life for the coliseum we always believed the coliseum would have a future and this is the beginning of that future if no other viable tenants show up in two weeks, the lease will go to the mayor for his approval.

