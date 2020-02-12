Global  

Congress Member Faces Charges

Aug 23, 2016
Congress Member Faces Charges

In prison in a federal courtroom in oxford.

A top staffer for mississippi's only democratic member of congress faces charges of tax evasion.

Prosecutors filed a five-count misdemeanor criminal charge against isaac lanier avant in federal court in alexandria, virginia.

Avant is chief of staff for u.s. rep.

Bennie thompson.

An irs agent says avant wrongly claimed in may 2005 that he was exempt from federal income taxes and that none was withheld from his paycheck until january 2013.

Avant faces up to




