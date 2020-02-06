What's next for Maine-Endwell in LLWS?

Came out to maine-endwell high school to cheer on the team.

The game was shown on massive inflatable screens last night at spartan stadium.

People of all ages and from all over the community came out to cheer on the team.

Concessions were provided by food and fire, with proceeds benefiting the m-e little league.

There was a face-painting stand and official mid-atlantic regional champions t-shirts were available for purchase.

M-e high school principal tom burkhardt says they've had strong support in williamsport as well as at home.

<m-e high school principal tom burkhardt says, "we had as many people as we can get down to williamsport.

We had a great turnout down there.

But, when the games are during the week, it's tough for all of us to get down there, we have jobs and what not, but they still want to show their support.

A lot of community members talked to us about having a viewing party where we can all get together and show our support for the m-e little league program."> jim ehmke says: burkhardt says both saturday and sunday' s games featuring maine- endwell will be shown at nyseg stadium.

The city of binghamton has received