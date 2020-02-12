Perfumes movie - Emmanuelle Devos, Grégory Montel, Gustave Kervern
Perfumes movie trailer HD
Synopsis: Anne Walberg is a master in perfumes.
She creates fragrances and sells her incredible gift to many companies.
She is a diva, selfish and temperamental.
Guillaume is her new driver and the only one who dares facing her.
This is probably why she does not fire him.
Directed by : Grégory Magne
Produced by : Les Films Velvet
Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 1 h 40 min
Production year: 2019
Cast: Emmanuelle Devos, Grégory Montel, Gustave Kervern