Perfumes movie - Emmanuelle Devos, Grégory Montel, Gustave Kervern

Perfumes movie trailer HD Synopsis: Anne Walberg is a master in perfumes.

She creates fragrances and sells her incredible gift to many companies.

She is a diva, selfish and temperamental.

Guillaume is her new driver and the only one who dares facing her.

This is probably why she does not fire him.

Directed by : Grégory Magne Produced by : Les Films Velvet Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 1 h 40 min Production year: 2019 Cast: Emmanuelle Devos, Grégory Montel, Gustave Kervern
