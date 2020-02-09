Global  

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:43s
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs.

Arizona Coyotes, 02/11/2020
0
Kapanen scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Coyotes 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored 3:43 into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports•CBC.ca


Adin Hill's 38 saves not enough as Arizona Coyotes fall to Montreal Maple Leafs in OT

Kasperi Kapanen scored 3:43 into overtime and as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2...
azcentral.com - Published


X4everleafsgirl

x-4everleafsgirl/4everjaysgirl🇨🇦⚾️🏒🥅goleafsgo RT @TheLastRecluse: Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Arizona Coyotes 2 (OT). Won 1. 68 points. L10 5-3-2. Leafs versus Stars Thursday February 13th… 19 minutes ago

hockeystatcards

HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for Arizona Coyotes @ Toronto Maple Leafs on 2020-02-11: LINK: https://t.co/q0LEYtvKIP #Yotes… https://t.co/MhL8YItGRE 21 minutes ago

TheLastRecluse

Robert Priolo Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Arizona Coyotes 2 (OT). Won 1. 68 points. L10 5-3-2. Leafs versus Stars Thursday February 1… https://t.co/r5Up1XLsRZ 21 minutes ago

VinSharma95

Vin 👊 GAME OVER! LEAFS WIIINNN!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The Toronto Maple Leafs have defeated the Arizona Coyotes by a score of 3-2… https://t.co/ZjDVasQFox 23 minutes ago

ElSeldo

Adam How many people were already out of the arena before the OT goal was called back? https://t.co/06qoGAWJB0 24 minutes ago

jimaveni58

Jima1958 Well the Arizona coyotes are the latest victims of the @NHL replay screw job in Toronto the league is quickly beco… https://t.co/MDTR737mmT 26 minutes ago

PPPLeafs

Pension Plan Puppets A comeback win for the Leafs after a bizarre overtime. https://t.co/wj75O7rCEH 27 minutes ago

notdarcie

darcie RT @Weesesports: Arizona Coyotes defenseman and @TheCDS1972 alum @j_chychrun7 has his OT goal overturned against the Toronto Maple Leafs du… 35 minutes ago


Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights [Video]Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes, 02/10/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights [Video]Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 02/08/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published

