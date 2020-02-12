Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Andrew Yang Ends His 2020 Presidential Campaign

Andrew Yang Ends His 2020 Presidential Campaign

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Andrew Yang Ends His 2020 Presidential Campaign

Andrew Yang Ends His 2020 Presidential Campaign

Andrew Yang suspended his White House bid shortly after the polls closed in the New Hampshire primary.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Businessman Andrew Yang ends eclectic presidential bid

Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur whose unlikely White House bid evolved into a serious campaign thanks to...
Reuters - Published

Democrat Andrew Yang drops 2020 presidential bid

Democrat Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur who created buzz for his presidential campaign by championing a...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SirFritoRadio

Sir Frito Radio RT @NBC10Boston: Democrat Andrew Yang suspended his 2020 bid following an expected poor performance in New Hampshire's primary. https://t.c… 4 seconds ago

tao327

chario RT @timkmak: Yang told Buzzfeed his legacy is promoting universal-basic income: “That will be the most important legacy: If we accelerate… 23 seconds ago

BiotechNewbie

Corgis for Yang #corgisforyang 🧢 RT @MiriamElder: “There’s part of me that feels disappointed...There’s also a competitive part of me, too — like I can’t believe I lost to… 25 seconds ago

Qudsia00

Twocents 🧢 RT @TyrenePamstein: I am still so incredibly proud of this movement and will always cherish all that I’ve learned and all those I’ve met. I… 31 seconds ago

mrbertie

anne swift RT @washingtonpost: Breaking news: Andrew Yang, entrepreneur who mounted a long-shot Democratic presidential bid and built an online follow… 56 seconds ago

BarrioAZ

BarrioAZ So, I won't be getting the $1000? https://t.co/SaHRIflvN9 1 minute ago

GunsnSandwitchs

Guns&Sandwitches RT @Walldo: 🚨 Andrew Yang is dropping out of the presidential race. Here's a great quote from him: “There’s also a competitive part of me… 1 minute ago

MatthewCGerard

Matthew Gerard RT @annehelen: Andrew Yang: “There’s also a competitive part of me too — like I can’t believe I lost to these people.” https://t.co/DoAGG… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Hampshire primary polls close [Video]New Hampshire primary polls close

New Hampshire primary polls close, and Democratic candidate Andrew Yang suspends his campaign tonight.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published

Andrew Yang Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race [Video]Andrew Yang Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Andrew Yang Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race The first-time presidential candidate announced he was dropping out on the same day as the New Hampshire primary. Andrew Yang, Twitter Yang's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.