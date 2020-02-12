Oroville teen and her pup win Grand Champion Select Bitch, Westminster dog show 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KHSL - Published Oroville teen and her pup win Grand Champion Select Bitch, Westminster dog show The Westminster Dog Show is very difficult to qualify for but a teenager from Oroville managed to do it and take home an award. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Local teen and dog win at Westminster Local teen and dog win at Westminster Credit: KHSLPublished 6 minutes ago