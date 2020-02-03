What you need to know: Feb. 11

Global  

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Happening today- the 195 americans airlifted out of wuhan two weeks ago... are set to be released from quarantine..

Health representatives from march air reserve base in riverside county, say no one in the group has tested positive for coronavirus, it is not yet clear how those quarantined -- many of whom are u-s state department employees -- will be released*o* if they will be provided with transport to another destination.

### new numbers as well from the coronavirus epidemic.

The government put the nationwide deaths figure at 1,016.

That was up 108 from the day before, when it was 908.

Across mainland china, more than 3000 newly confirmed infections brings the total to over 40,000.

Scientists are now suggesting it takes only three days for symptoms to show... but that the incubation could last up to 24 days.

After months of debate... there is agreement and the terms are now set for district voting in the city of chico.

The council waived the official second reading and approved the ordiance hammered out last week.

Come november, voters four of the seven newly established districts will cast ballots for council members.

Voting is now underway in the first in the nation primary in new hampshire.

The state which traditionallyl has been able to give a spike to candidates -- went blue by less than 3-000 votes in the general election in 2016.

A record primary turnout is expected this year.

Action news now will keep you updated as results pour in from that state.### the u-s attorney general --william barr-- is looking to crackdown on sactuary cities across the country.

Monday, the justice department filed three lawsuits against local and state regulations, which limit local cooperation in federal immigration enforcement.

The focus of those lawsuits?.... california, new jersey and washington.

Proponents of sanctuary cities... say current policies are designed to keep local governments ou* of federal deportations.

Crews are now working to tear down the former base camp at the old tuscan ridge golf course off the skyway.

The camp..

Like a mini city..

Was designed to house 15-hundred debris removal contractors during camp fire recovery..

So as not to take up hotel rooms from camp fire victims. chris 'mc-swain' from cal recycle says the contract expired january 31st - leading to the state to demobilize the camps just outside of paradise.

The property has been listed for sale at 60 million dollars- on the market since last november.

A new bill from a california law maker is looking to turn the right to vote... into an obligation!

Assemblyman marc levine proposed bill a-b 20-70... the bill would require anyone registered to vote to cast a ballot in every election.

Levine says he just wants to encourage voting in california&amp; even if it means forcing people to do it.

### you're



