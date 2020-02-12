"Una Buona Sera - A Good Evening" - Nursing Home Ombudsman

C1 3 for 35 years.

Knowing that you've spent all that time helping others... makes it even more special.

The nursing home ombudsman agency of the bluegrass is marking its 35th year of assisting residents of long- term care facilities.

Here to tell us about the "good evening" it has planned to celebrate are paula deboor and laurie clewett.

Thank you both for being here.

The nursing home ombudsman agency of the bluegrass has been advocating for residents of long-term care facilities for 35 years!

To celebrate, we will hold "una buona sera - a good evening" on september 30 at the signature club of lansdowne.

The evening will feature an italian feast and live music by the folk quartet tdh4 -- tall, dark & handsome.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by contacting our office at 859-277-9215.

Nhoa is an independent nonprofit agency based in lexington.

Our mission is to improve the quality of care for residents of long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, personal care homes, and family care homes.

We provide services free of charge to residents and their families.

We rely on grants, donations and events like this one for funding.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the bluegrass district ombudsman program, which serves about 5,200 residents in central kentucky.

The mission of the nursing home ombudsman agency of the bluegrass, inc.

Is to improve the quality of care for residents of long-term care facilities.

These are nursing homes, family care homes, and personal care homes.

Ombudsman is a swedish word for advocate.

Nhoa's long- term care ombudsmen are independent advocates who: - protect the rights of nursing home residents; - identify, investigate and work to resolve residents' concerns; - empower residents to make informed choices; - monitor and work to enact laws protecting older and disabled kentuckians; and - make regular friendly visits to residents.

The nursing home ombudsman agency of the bluegrass is an independent, nonprofit agency headquartered in lexington, kentucky.

Nhoa was founded in 1981 by citizens concerned about conditions in area nursing homes.

They organized to provide advocacy services to frail, vulnerable elders and people with disabilities using the federal long-term care ombudsman program as the authorizing framework and model.

They assembled a volunteer board of directors, along with an advisory board of relevant professionals and a committee of nursing home residents.

They recruited ombudsmen from the neighborhood of each nursing home to visit with residents and monitor the quality of care.

From this beginning-four volunteer ombudsmen in four lexington nursing homes-came the current agency.

Today, nhoa's bluegrass district ombudsman program is a nationally recognized program serving more than 5,250 long-term care residents in 17 central kentucky counties.

Nhoa employs a corps of about 30 certified ombudsmen who regularly visit residents, monitor the quality of care, and provide comprehensive advocacy services.

The bluegrass district also operates a friendly visitor program, which matches volunteers with long-term care residents who need ongoing companionship.

Since september 2014, kentucky's department for aging and independent living has contracted with nhoa to operate the state long- term care ombudsman program.

Kentucky has 15 district ombudsmen who coordinate ombudsmen services in each of the state's area development districts.

As the state long-term care ombudsman, sherry culp -- nhoa's president -- heads the statewide program and provides technical assistance to district ombudsmen.

Sherry is assisted by two regional long-term care ombudsmen.

