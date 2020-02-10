Global  

The Blind Side's Quinton Aaron in town to help kids in need

Video Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PA - Published < > Embed
Actor Quinton Aaron sits down with Eve Russo to talk about his career and his focus on philanthropy.
He starred alongside Oscar winner Sandra Bullock in the Academy Award winning hit movie The Blind Side.




