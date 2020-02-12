Can You Solve It? Great Vermont Corn Maze!

Mikenew this morning... we're checking out an a-maize-ing maze!brittney good pun... local 44's alaina pinto is live in north danville.

Hi alaina!alainahey guys we are in danville vermont and we are trying to make it through the great vermont corn maze.

Joining me are the people who have created this beast to tell us all about it.

Got any tips for us?

Representative- maze tip 1: due to the complexity of our big maze, if you arrive after 1 pm, there is a 90 percent probablility that you will have to take many large clues in order to solve the maze before we close.

You will also most likey have little or no time to enjoy our other activities.

Maze tip 2: we stop letting people in 2 hours before closing and start to give significant hints 1 hour before our closing time to ensure everyone gets out in time.

(if you want to try and solve the maze without help, then you need to come early in the day) visitors spend between 2 to 6 hours enjoying all parts of our attraction, so arriving early ensures you have enough time.

The great vermont corn maze is located on our family's 3rd generation dairy farm in north danville, vt.

We create an entirely new 3