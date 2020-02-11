Top Trenders 0826

A look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders ### ((channing)) number 5: olympic swimmer ryan lochte has a new endorsement deal.

He signed on with pine brothers cough drops...and will appear in several of their ads.

The company says quote - "just as pine brothers is forgiving to your throat, the company asks for a little forgiveness for an american swimming legend."

Brazilian officials say lochte and three other swimmers lied about being robbed at a rio gas station in order to cover up their vandalism.

In an n-b-c interview, lochte admitted that he quote - "over-exaggerated" the story.

The 12-time olympic medalist lost four big endorsements after the scandal including speedo and polo.

### ((channing)) number 4: a stunning loss for uber this year.

Bloomberg reports the ride-hailing company has posted second-quarter losses exceeding 750-million dollars.

This, after losing 520-million in the first quarter.

That puts uber on track to lose more than one-billion in the first half of 2016.

According to uber's head of finance, huge expenses for uber's drivers are responsible for the majority of the company's losses globally.

### ((channing)) number 3: a santa clara county judge, facing nationwide criticism and a recall threat, has decided to stop hearing criminal cases.

Former stanford swimmer brock turner was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

The judge overseeing his case -- judge aaron persky -- sentenced turner to six months in jail.

Many people accused the judge of being too lenient.

An organization even started a recall effort.

....but now, persky has requested that he no longer hear criminal cases.

### ((channing)) number 2: the drug-maker behind a life-saving allergy shot says it will make it more affordable.

Mylan created a firestorm when it raised the price of a standard two-pack of epi-pens from 100-dollars in 2009 to its current price at about 600-dollars.

Mylan now says it will provide instant saving cards worth 300-dollars to patients who face high out of pocket costs.

The drug-maker also says it will expand the group of patients eligible for financial assistance and open a pathway to sell its epi-pens directly to consumers.

### ((channing)) number 1: making a return to the campaign trail--hillary clinton accuses donald trump of racism.

The attack coming after the g-o-p nominee called the former secretary of state a "bigot."

Fox news correspondent, robert gray, has more from los angeles.

### hillary clinton returns to the campaign trail ... after a week of fundraising... to hit back at donald trump.

Hillary says: "he's taking hate groups mainstream and helping a radical fringe take over the republican party."

But trump supporters are defending his campaign... saying the g-o-p presidential nominee does not associate with racist groups.

Wohl says: "you cannot control the people who support you.

Because some knuckle heads from the kkk decide that they like donald trump.

He doesn't agree with their positions on any level obviously."

Clinton's campaign also released a new ad which accuses trump of having ties to radical hate groups like the k-k-k.

Burton says: "it might seem like an unfair attack but it is his words.

It is his supporters words and it's important that the american people see this as he tries this comical attempt to reach out to the african american community."

The donald has been trying to court african american groups over the last couple weeks ... as he blames democratic policies for keeping them in poverty.

Trump says: "accusing decent americans who support this campaign, your campaign, of being racists, which we're not."

Meantime... clinton continues to face questions over her family's foundation.

But, democrats are coming to her defense.

Coons says: " there isn't an underlying ethics violation because neither hillary or bill clinton take a salary from the clinton foundation and the underlining work of the clinton foundation is incredibly admirable."

(on-cam tag) trump heads to vegas today to meet with minority voters... while clinton takes another break from the campaign trail.

In los angeles, robert gray, fox news.