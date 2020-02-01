Trump Not On Voting Ballot

Donald Trump's presidential campaign has not yet turned in paperwork for the republican nominee to be listed on the Mississippi ballot this November.

The secretary of state's office state there's a Sept.

9 deadline to submit forms. Paperwork must be filed "by 5 p.m.

Not less than 60 days previous to the day of the election," according to Mississippi law on presidential candidate qualifications.

Secretary Delbert Hosemann's spokeswoman, Anna Moak, says once received the 2016 candidate qualifying list on the secretary of state's website will be updated.

The state election commission will meet in September to set the ballot.