Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Clinton, Trump is War of Words Over Racism

Clinton, Trump is War of Words Over Racism

Video Credit: KOZL - Published < > Embed
Clinton, Trump is War of Words Over Racism

Clinton, Trump is War of Words Over Racism

With 74 days until Election Day, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are in a war of words over race relations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Clinton, Trump is War of Words Over Racism

With 74 days until Election Day, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are in a war of words over race relations.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump, Manchin trading barbs as impeachment feud boils over

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A war of words between President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Brad_Schmidt

Brad Schmidt Few things are as amusing as trying to take *big* lessons away from Democratic races in Iowa + New Hampshire. Iow… https://t.co/yHXKOj9YMI 2 hours ago

noitaN_lmF

adnaP hsarT @WayneDupreeShow The response from people have been death threats to her. The same people who attack her continue… https://t.co/hnAygnlIrO 2 days ago

SunnyBrooker

Sunnybrook61 @AMErikaNGIRLLL @IsraelUSAforevr @DonaldJTrumpJr Don Jr. Is CORRECT! I watched the elites in media, Hollywood,& Dem… https://t.co/YLMvQnsp7U 3 days ago

ThomasTaylor24

Thomas Taylor @Chica_LeoLatina When Clinton was impeached he was extremely humble over the process and the severity of the act. T… https://t.co/XdSQLFauwl 3 days ago

WeAreDemocrats_

We Are Democrats Mayor Randy Handerson A “REPUBLICAN”. The Same Man Who Welcomed Bill Clinton, The Same Man Who Gave Ihan Omar The K… https://t.co/PjInBiZIwr 4 days ago

CynicAnalytic

Cynic Analytic @BenjaminPorte12 @RubinReport @AndrewYang Maybe not, but you saud "right choice." Don't change your words up to tr… https://t.co/W7cJALKy1c 4 days ago

RomeoAlpha68

Rob🇺🇲🌎🇺🇳 Good for our Country. Vile , vindictive, and divisive. No spoken words about Letting Bygones be Bygones. No spe… https://t.co/6sqcncwnmS 4 days ago

KBStevens17

Kenneth Ballard Stevens @sbg1 Every one of those words used were true & ALL have been PROVEN true. Trump derangement syndrome have made you… https://t.co/TsZRTMHW3f 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.