|
Clinton, Trump is War of Words Over Racism
|
Video Credit: KOZL - Published < > Embed
Clinton, Trump is War of Words Over Racism
With 74 days until Election Day, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are in a war of words over race relations.
|
Clinton, Trump is War of Words Over Racism
With 74 days until Election Day, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are in a war of words over race relations.
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A war of words between President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Japan Today
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this