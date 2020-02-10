Global  

Ocean Springs wins 6A State Championship

Ocean Springs wins 6A State Championship

Ocean Springs wins 6A State Championship

For the second year in a row, the same two high school soccer teams from the Gulf Coast, Ocean Springs and Gulfport won the boys and girls 6A State Championships.

Only this time around, the roles are reversed.
Ocean Springs wins 6A State Championship

- for the second year in a row...- the same two high school- soccer teams, from the gulf - coast... ocean springs and- gulfport... won the boys and- girls 6-a state championships.- only this time around... the- roles are reversed.

- ocean springs boys slaying- multiple dragons on their - way to saturday's title game, - against previously un-- defeated madison central... and- doing battle for- the fifth time, in their- championship rivalry.

- greyhounds already up 1- zero,- coming out of the break...- and this second half goal,- courtesy of keeton- holifield... was the dagger.- ocean springs initially took th- lead on a first half goal, from- adam walker... the hero from- south state... and held on for,- the - championship shutout... despite- getting out-shot 20-9, by - the jaguars.- the 2-nil triumph makes for - ocean springs' second state - crown, in - school history... and its - first... since 2011.- overall... the greyhounds end - the 2019-20 campaign, with a- mark of 18-4-2... still - un-beaten against teams... from- - - -




